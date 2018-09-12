Zacks: Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambium Learning Group an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ABCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 117,046 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,791. The stock has a market cap of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of -0.78. Cambium Learning Group has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a net margin of 27.45%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

