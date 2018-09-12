Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) will report sales of $656.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $710.18 million. Sprague Resources posted sales of $491.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $741.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.35 million.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,232. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $576.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

