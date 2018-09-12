Zacks: Brokerages Expect MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings. MDC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDC Partners.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $379.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 53.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MDC Partners by 46.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 66.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 558,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MDC Partners by 26.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,621,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 550,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDC Partners by 2,430.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 489,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 469,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 317,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,487. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDC Partners (MDCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.