Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invuity Inc (IVTY) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Invuity Inc (NASDAQ:IVTY) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.21). Invuity reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Invuity will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invuity.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Invuity had a negative net margin of 89.29% and a negative return on equity of 724.87%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million.

Several research analysts have commented on IVTY shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invuity by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invuity by 5,196.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invuity by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invuity in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invuity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVTY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.13. Invuity has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

