Zacks: Analysts Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. purchased 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,369.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

