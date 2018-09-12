Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $16.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $63.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $68.60 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.14. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

