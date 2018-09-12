Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

