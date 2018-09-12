XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Set at $126.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

XPO stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 185,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

