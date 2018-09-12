Whitbread (WTB) PT Raised to GBX 5,100 at Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.31) to GBX 5,100 ($66.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,330 ($56.40) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.48) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.23) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,498.33 ($58.59).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,646 ($60.52) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.44).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.