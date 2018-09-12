Westwater Resources (WWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 7747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. analysts predict that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

