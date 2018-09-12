Western Digital (WDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of WDC opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $296,780.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 437.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

