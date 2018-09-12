Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,881 Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.82% of Benefitfocus worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNFT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.04. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,795 shares of company stock worth $388,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

