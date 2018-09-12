Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,338,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 107,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,320,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 377,176 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $16,021,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,014,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 108,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,719. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

