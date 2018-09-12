Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 913,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,334. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

