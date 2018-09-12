Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $12.75 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 14.16%.

In other news, insider Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 14,551 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 3,000 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $731,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 141.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.