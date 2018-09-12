Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Director Katherine W. Hoxsie Sells 1,500 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.