Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

WRE opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

