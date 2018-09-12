Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $84.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.75 million to $86.93 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $82.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $340.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $345.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $351.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. ValuEngine cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,724,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,969,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,392,000 after buying an additional 305,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,654,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after buying an additional 605,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

