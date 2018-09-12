Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $107,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $121,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

