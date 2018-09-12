Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €142.92 ($166.18).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCH. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €181.00 ($210.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

WCH opened at €119.50 ($138.95) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a fifty-two week high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

