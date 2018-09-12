W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 611.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 6,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,644. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.83%. The business had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.