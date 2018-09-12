Voya Investment Management LLC Has $49.48 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Highwoods Properties worth $49,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 212,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 56.40%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

