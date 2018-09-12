Voya Investment Management LLC Has $46.50 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,880.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

