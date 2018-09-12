Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 223,903 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 739.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,045,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,152 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 704,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $528.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.54 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

