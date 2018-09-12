Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Stake Decreased by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Ruggie Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,385,000 after acquiring an additional 196,877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

