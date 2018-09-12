Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,485,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $513,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

