Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE) Position Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $20,924,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,937,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 735.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $114.35 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

