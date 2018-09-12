Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Reduced by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400,114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,702 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,088 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

