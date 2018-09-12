ValuEngine Upgrades Semtech (SMTC) to Strong-Buy

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 536,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,212. Semtech has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 21,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,174.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,038 shares of company stock worth $5,251,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,756,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 118,194 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 166.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $13,230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 137.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1,173.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.