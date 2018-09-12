ValuEngine Upgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Buy

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Netflix to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.95. 10,464,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,900,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Netflix has a 12-month low of $176.55 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.27, for a total value of $352,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,453 shares of company stock valued at $149,427,009. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

