ValuEngine Upgrades Arconic (ARNC) to “Sell”

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Arconic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 2,092,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,480 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arconic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,665,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 417,504 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Arconic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,720,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arconic by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 559,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

