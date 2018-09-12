Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

