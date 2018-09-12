Upland Software (UPLD) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.30.
In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $950,831.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,256,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,628,655.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,614,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,119.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,202 shares of company stock valued at $45,868,695. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
