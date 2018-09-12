Upland Software (UPLD) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $950,831.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,256,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,628,655.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,614,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,119.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,202 shares of company stock valued at $45,868,695. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

