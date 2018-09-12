Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and $20,428.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $85.74 or 0.01339726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.06864730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001012 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,219 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

