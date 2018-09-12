UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a $255.42 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.43.

NYSE:UNH opened at $261.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,876. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,420,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

