UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $241,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,381,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

NYSE UNH opened at $261.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $271.16. The company has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,876 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

