United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 7,331 Xencor Inc (XNCR)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.61. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $44.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $1,412,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,651 shares of company stock worth $21,722,811 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

