United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 3,102 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $712,281.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $511,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,554 shares of company stock worth $3,423,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.