UNITE Group (UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.37) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 884.50 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 887 ($11.55) on Monday. UNITE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($8.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 833 ($10.85).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

