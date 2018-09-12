U.S. Silica (SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $20.27. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 3969226 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 243,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

