Twin Disc (TWIN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

TWIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,325,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,142 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 367,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.