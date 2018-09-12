Twin Disc (TWIN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
TWIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,325,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,142 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 367,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.