Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 256.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,362 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 587,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

