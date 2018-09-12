TTM Technologies (TTMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.88. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $58,904.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $850,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,292 shares of company stock valued at $553,339. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,422 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.