TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) PT Lowered to $3.00

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 91.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 240.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

