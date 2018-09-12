TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.15% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 109.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 151,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.