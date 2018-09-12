TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

