Trex Company Inc (TREX) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trex by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

TREX stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 2.39. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $424,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,057,493. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

