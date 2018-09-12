Traders Sell Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Strength (BSV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $27.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.20 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $78.04

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.