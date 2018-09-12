Traders Buy Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $117.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.51 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $31.29

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

