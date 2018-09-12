Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,793,546,000 after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,272,094 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,562,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,183,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,142,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $467.92 per share, with a total value of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $471.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.13 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

